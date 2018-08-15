Raskin names Franco regional sales manager

Deerfield Beach, Fla.—Carlos Franco has joined Raskin Industries as regional sales manager. He will cover specific distribution territories in the country including, but not limited to, Florida and the surrounding region in addition to Latin America and the Caribbean.

In this new role, Franco will help to grow Raskin’s client base and assist in maintaining the company’s established relationships. He will be integral in communicating Raskin’s corporate message in the marketplace, and promoting and selling new and existing products.

With a career history in sales, Franco has worked in various design-related industries. Most recently he was with Gilford-Johnson Flooring, a top flooring distributor with coverage in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and parts of North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. There, Franco served as territory manager in the Florida Keys and the states Broward and Dade counties. He considers his move to Raskin a natural progression as his skillset and knowledge continue to grow.

“I see it as a step in the right direction to move from distributor to manufacturer,” Franco said. “And Raskin is so innovative. I love the culture that Michael [Raskin, founder and CEO] represents in the industry. I see us taking over the LVT market, especially with rigid core products.”

Ted Rocha, Raskin’s vice president of sales, said Franco is a key addition to the team.

“His passion and energy are a perfect fit for the culture we are cultivating at Raskin as we continue to grow. He is an important addition to our family,” Rocha said.