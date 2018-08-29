Patcraft’s color campaign inspires new products

Cartersville, Ga.—Inspired by how differing shades can impact and enhance the built environment, Patcraft has introduced a variety of color-forward styles in 2018. These collections—ranging from carpet tile to resilient—were designed to support the thoughtful use of color within a space, including its ability to stimulate emotions and thought processes and positively influence performance. Throughout the remainder of 2018, Patcraft will expand the color campaign with the introduction of new products and designs.

“Designers and end-users are seeking to outfit their interiors with rich hues that can directly influence a space—whether making an emotional impact or enhancing functionality,” said Shannon Cochran, Patcraft vice president, creative and design. “Following these trends, our design team developed several collections influenced by studies and research which show how color stimulates the human brain.”

Patcraft’s 2018 color collections include:

AdMix Encore: Nightingale award-winning resilient flooring featuring homogeneous construction and a seamless moisture barrier. Products incorporate bright colors for accents, wayfinding and brandingoptions while fostering further flexibility in the creation of spaces.

Tangible Hue: Carpet tile collection inspired by the appeal of creating bright, uplifting spaces, products are infused with color, offering designers, end-users and facility managers a beautiful range of color palettes for impactful commercial design. Available in 24 x 24-inch tiles.

Crossover: Resilient flooring with an expanded colorway which includes both updated wood visuals and bright colorful textures. The lively color palette gives designers a range of options to help set the tone of a space and guide the functionality of an environment.

CMYK: Available in 12 x 24-inch tiles, CMYK is visually textured LVT tile that is offered in a range of 24 vibrant colors and versatile neutrals tones to support branding, wayfinding, color blocking and mixing vision.

Patcraft’s newest collections help designers, end-users and facility managers infuse a variety of timely, colorful options to truly transform the performance of the commercial environment.