Patcraft launches new modular collection, BioSymmetry

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft’s newest modular collection, BioSymmetry, is designed to explore the natural definition of visual balance through transparency of shape and pattern. The collection’s three styles—Natural Form, Rebalance and Instinct—are available in 24” x 24” tiles that offer variation in scale from small to large. The gradated shift in pattern and color plays on the idea of positive and negative elements, creating organic designs and visual variation across the floor.

“Inspired by the process and capabilities of the product machinery, the design team combined an interplay of positive and negative pattern elements that were developed using natural textures,” said Shannon Cochran, vice president of creative and design, Patcraft. “BioSymmetry features texture and scale, revealing an organic approach to geometric flooring design.”

Constructed with Solution Q Nylon and a multi-level pattern loop, BioSymmetry also features Patcraft’s innovative StrataWorx backing. StrataWorx is a lightweight, durable backing which offers maximum efficiency in manufacturing, transportation and installation.

BioSymmetry is Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver. Products are backed with 10-year warranties against stain, colorfastness to light, static and abrasive wear for maximum performance and appearance retention.