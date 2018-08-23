Patcraft introduces modular collection, Digital Weave

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft has launched its latest modular collection, Digital Weave. By exploring filigree openwork in basketry and hand-loomed woven materials, the artful design of this striking collection incorporates the weaves and textural accents found in traditional artisan textiles.

With designs that transform and reimagine tradition, Digital Weaves' three styles—Artcloth, Global Hand and Micro-Weave—create artful experiences within the built environment. Available in 18" x 36" planks, the elegant color line features versatile neutrals and saturated jewel tones, and the underlying lightness that shines through as an accent provides depth and composition.

"Over the last several years, we have seen the influence of artisanal and original crafts within design, and these global trends drove the development of this collection," said Shannon Cochran, vice president, creative and design, Patcraft. "The Patcraft design team used inspiration from hand-loomed woven textiles, traditional basket weaving and leather products. We then paired these elements with innovation and technology, giving them a modern feel, by digitally enhancing the pattern and creating rich textural designs."

The Digital Weave collection features three unique visuals to create sophisticated texture and varying scale within commercial interiors. Artcloth's medium scale was inspired by beautiful basket weave designs with delicate accents and finishes. Intended to aid in the creation of a non-directional pattern on the floor, Global Hand's vertical lines incline at different angles for visual impact. And lastly, the vertical striations within Micro-Weave were overlaid on a weft thread pattern to create the final design.

Constructed with Eco Solution Q Nylon and EcoWorx backing, products are backed by Patcraft's environmental guarantee specifying that the company will reclaim and recycle the product at the end of its useful life. Digital Weave is Cradle to Cradle Certified Silver, and products are backed with lifetime warranties against stain, colorfastness to light, static and abrasive wear for maximum performance and appearance retention.

With Digital Weave, the artistry of hand-loomed textiles is reimagined, as traditional basketry and open filigree work are viewed through an exploration of digital interpretation. Breaking through ages of handwoven technique to discover the basis of woven design, this collection exposes rich textures, providing designs that transform tradition and space.