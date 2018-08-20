Patcraft donation program supports Hurricane Harvey victims

Cartersville, Ga.—Patcraft has donated more than $67,000 to the American Red Cross, Texas Gulf Coast Region, through a giving program to benefit Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Since September 2017, Patcraft collected 2% of every sale of product shipped to Texas to donate directly to the humanitarian organization. With customers and team members located throughout the Houston area, Patcraft's giving program aims to contribute to rebuilding communities after the Hurricane Harvey devastation.

"We care greatly about our Houston community, our customer partners and our team members, and we will continue to provide support as the city recovers over the coming years," said Jeff West, vice president of marketing, Patcraft.

Patcraft visited with its Red Cross partners to deliver the check. The donation will benefit rebuilding efforts, including funding financial assistance for households that need extra help, and grants to important nonprofit partners in the region.

"The Texas Gulf Coast Region of the Red Cross is so thankful and fortunate to have donors like Patcraft whose generosity allows us to do what we do, and that is help those in need,"

said Henry Van de Putte III, chief executive office for the American Red Cross Texas Gulf Coast Region. "The region is in the midst of recovery efforts and the community looks to us in its time of need and we would not be able to help without donations."

During and following Hurricane Harvey, the Red Cross and its partners provided more than 435,000 overnight shelter stays, served more than 4.5 million meals and snacks, distributed more than 1.6 million relief items, and provided health services and emotional support to tens of thousands of hurricane survivors. Patcraft is honored to join them in rebuilding communities across Houston.