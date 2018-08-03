NTCA hosts Five Star Contractor Summer meeting in Nashville

Nashville, Tenn.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) recently hosted its Five Star Contractor Summer meeting here. The meeting, sponsored by Daltile and co-sponsored by Custom Building Products and Laticrete International, attracted over 100 NTCA Five Star Contractor members and sponsor representatives, and centered on education and networking. The three-day agenda featured a seminar from Ron Meler of R. W. Meler Consulting, networking opportunities, sponsored programs and education sessions that focused on contract clauses/risk, scheduling and change order processes.

The last day of the seminar also featured a tour of the Daltile's 1.8-million-square-foot manufacturing plant. “It was a great honor to showcase and tour our Dickson tile plant with the elite Five Star members of the NTCA,” said John Cousins, senior vice president, Dal-Tile. “The NTCA membership feedback was phenomenal, re-enforcing the industry support of high-quality and innovative domestic manufacturing for application in both the residential and commercial business. As the industry leader, Daltile is committed to expanding domestic manufacturing, tile and countertops, aligning with and supporting the needs and opportunities of our customers and industry.”

NTCA’s Five Star Contractor group is comprised of dedicated residential and commercial tile contractor professionals that assemble to identify tile contractor challenges, provide best practices, consensus processes and create business opportunities. They work to develop training initiatives and best practices in business and in the field. NTCA members must go through a rigorous application process in order to obtain Five Star Contractor certification.

"Our application process is based on integrity, professionalism and craftsmanship," said Amber Fox, NTCA Five Star program director. "This process only certifies companies that continually invest in themselves and have proven commitment to service, quality, safety and superior job performance."