NAFCD, NBMDA cosponsor 8th annual convention

Chicago—The North American Association of Floor Covering Distributors (NAFCD) and the North American Building Material Distribution Association (NBMDA) have extended their partnership in 2018. The highly anticipated NAFCD + NBMDA annual convention will take place Nov. 6-8, 2018, at the Hilton Anatole in Dallas.

Bringing together more than 900 distribution professionals representing the leading distribution companies in the U.S. and Canada, the tabletop networking forum allows distributors and manufacturers to connect face to face and conduct meaningful business planning. Semi-private tabletop booths provide an ideal forum for senior executives and key decision makers to discuss distribution plans and strategies for the future while also reviewing past performances. Meetings are coordinated by appointment to ensure a highly focused and productive environment.

In addition to strengthening partnerships, the event fosters networking and knowledge sharing between attendees. The annual convention will host three days of education featuring topics such as sales, marketing and economic trends. This year’s keynote speaker Shawn Rhodes of Shoshin Consulting will offer insights on preparing for and leveraging change to produce better results within your company.

“Distributor attendance has been growing steadily year over year,” said Kevin Gammonley, NAFCD and NBMDA executive director. “And this joint event is the place where both organization’s full memberships, distributors, suppliers and service providers gather to have conversations that will impact their companies in 2019 and beyond.”

NAFCD and NBMDA will also host University of Innovative Distribution (UID) In-A-Day on Tuesday, Nov. 6. This one-day workshop will teach sales leaders how to create a value-added sales culture and enhance their coaching abilities. Separate registration is required to attend this valuable seminar.

Learn more and register today for the Annual Convention and UID In-A-Day at: distributorconvention.org.