Mullican names Meghana Diwanji marketing manager

Johnson City, Tenn.—Mullican Flooring has appointed Meghana Diwanji as marketing manager. In this role, she will be responsible for the development and implementation of Mullican Flooring's marketing initiatives, focusing on the company's solid and engineered hardwood flooring campaigns. She will oversee large-scale programs, coordinate with dealers and distributors, and assist with creative planning and execution of tradeshows and customer events.

"Meghana brings a wealth of knowledge and positive energy to our team," said Neil Poland, president of Mullican Flooring. "Her vast experience will strengthen our marketing department and complement our company's continued growth. We look forward to having her lead our marketing efforts."

From India to New York and many places between, Diwanji's career has taken her around the world. She has managed at all levels, including work for Macy's in New York City and, most recently, Eastman Chemical Company in Kingsport, Tenn.

"We moved from New York to find a better quality of life for our family," said Diwanji. "It was a blessing to land at a company where everyone feels like family. Mullican Flooring truly is as real and wholesome as the product it sells."