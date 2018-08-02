MSI opens expanded showroom, distribution center

Phoenix—MSI has opened its enlarged and updated showroom and distribution center located in Phoenix, Arizona. The new 187,000 square-foot building has allowed MSI to more than double its inventory to better serve not only the growing Phoenix market, but also the entire Grand Canyon state.

Carefully designed with the customer experience in mind, MSI’s Phoenix showroom boasts a spacious layout, comfortable seating and meeting areas, and a pleasing aesthetic design. Throughout the space are numerous displays and creative vignettes which allow visitors to get hands-on with MSI’s products and easily envision them in their homes.

The facility features a modern 5,000 square-foot showroom complete with MSI’s full line of porcelain and ceramic tile, Rockmount Stacked Stone Panels, natural stone pavers, and hundreds of decorative mosaics and wall tiles. Complementing the showroom is a 14,000 square-foot slab selection area that includes over 5,500 slabs of the finest natural stone and all Q Premium Natural Quartz colors. The Phoenix facility also houses MSI’s complete line of Arterra Premium Porcelain Pavers, which are UV resistant and can withstand Arizona’s high temperatures without becoming uncomfortably hot.

“The demand for our products in this region is particularly strong,” said Raj Shah, president, MSI. “By expanding and upgrading the Phoenix showroom and distribution center, we’re offering customers better service and an even greater variety of on-trend surfaces—such as our new Everlife Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT) collection. We’re getting phenomenal feedback about the Phoenix location and we’ll be opening more upgraded and brand-new facilities in the coming months—it’s an exciting time at MSI.”

For more information, visit: msisurfaces.com.