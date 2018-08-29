Mohawk, School Crashers revitalize Georgia Schools

Calhoun, Ga.—This year, many schoolchildren in Georgia will work and play in classrooms and media spaces with a fresh look due in part to Mohawk Industries' partnership with the Georgia United Credit Union School Crashers program.

Since the program's inception five years ago, Mohawk has joined the Georgia-based credit union in "crashing" select community schools and giving them much-needed renovations. Each year, hundreds of schools apply for facility makeovers, providing a list of their needs, and School Crashers chooses the lucky winners.

Donating commercial broadloom carpet, carpet tile, adhesive and bound area rugs (including 40 story-time reading rugs), the manufacturer fulfilled the various flooring needs of six Georgia schools: Rock Chapel Elementary, Lithonia (grand prize winner); Briarlake Elementary, Decatur; Evansdale Elementary, Doraville; Bob Mathis Elementary, Decatur; Hightower Elementary, Doraville; and Sequoyah Middle School, Doraville. Renovations were completed just in time for the beginning of the 2018-19 school year.

"Mohawk supports programs like School Crashers because they bring communities together, and that is an important component of our 'believe in better' philosophy," said Michel Vermette, president of Mohawk Group, the commercial division of Mohawk Industries. "We are committed to improving the standard of living in the communities in which we live and work. From our experience in serving the education market, we know that a student's environment plays an important role in their learning. By partnering with School Crashers, we believe we can help create a better future for Georgia schoolchildren."

Over the course of its five years, the School Crashers program has provided 33 deserving schools with facility improvements.

"We take great pride in being active and responsible members of the communities we serve and believe giving back is not just the right way, but the only way," said Debbie Smith, Georgia United Credit Union president and CEO. "Georgia United is a partner in education, and we want students to have the best possible environment in which to learn and play. We are grateful for our volunteers who helped make this year's School Crashers program a success, and we would like to give special thanks to our partners—Mohawk Industries, the Home Depot Foundation, Coca-Cola and the Chick-fil-A Foundation—for their generous support."

To learn more about the program, visit: GUCU.org/schoolcrashers.