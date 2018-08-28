Mohawk Home introduces new fall collections, updates

Calhoun, Ga.—This fall, Mohawk Home will be introducing a cornucopia of styles from modern to tribal to shabby-chic with four new rug collections and updates to two of its collections, all of which will make their splash at the New York Home Fashions Market in September.

In its Gigi Collection, Mohawk showcases an eclectic mix of patterns ranging from exotic animal prints to dreamy tropical designs and dainty florals. Available in nylon in printed styles and in Mohawk proprietary fibers in woven styles, these vibrantly colored rugs exemplify a life filled with wanderlust. Gigi is all about making high-fashion accessible and attainable to the masses.

The Millenia Collection features woven shag rugs which are as rich in color as they are in texture. Constructed of textured yarns and varying pile heights, the rugs in the Millenia Collection have an organic “sculpted” surface that is three-dimensional and visually inspiring. Colors include indigo, cream, gray, blush, periwinkle and pops of gold viscose. Millenia is made of a mix of proprietary synthetic textured yarns and microfibers.

The Santa Fe Collection brings a Southern California vibe to any home, with a rich color palette and weathered finishes that give each rug a worn-in, well-loved and laid-back look. A blend of bohemian, tribal and modern-rustic patterns with style influences from across the globe give this collection its worldly spirit. These rugs are available in printed (nylon) and woven styles.

And its Cottage Collection features shabby-chic rugs that take a feminine tone with a variety of pretty patterns and pastel hues. Floral blooms, European toile, gingham, plaid and quilted designs create homey décors. These cottage rugs come in printed (nylon) and woven styles.

Mohawk is also rolling out updates in its Modern and Farmhouse collections. New designs in the Moderne Collection feature bolder, brighter colorways. Last New York market, Moderne made a statement with its refreshed mid-century mod look. This fall, market goers can expect more organic geometric shapes, abstract patterns and color blocked designs in striking primary colors.

Back by popular demand, the Farmhouse Collection will also debut some new additions, but with an updated modern-industrial feel in classic neutral palettes and black-and-white variations.