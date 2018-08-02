Mohawk Group introduces carpet plank system collection, Nutopia

Calhoun, Ga.—Nutopia is a new Living Product Challenge Petal certified carpet plank system from Mohawk Group inspired by the idea of “urban fabric,” where humankind coexists with buildings, streets and other infrastructure. The collection’s designers looked at metaphors for how urban design can translate into patterns of balance, acceptance and integration—where the dichotomy of metropolis is coalesced into a mélange of culture and connection.

Earlier this summer, Nutopia officially debuted to the commercial architecture and design community at NeoCon’s 50th anniversary exposition along with four other Living Products from Mohawk Group.

“Traditionally, we've looked at nature, rural environments and the countryside for biophilic inspiration, but biophilia is part of every pattern in our life,” said Jackie Dettmar, vice president of design and product development, Mohawk Group. “The process of natural weathering and the passage of time is something that really inspired our Nutopia collection. We are excited to continue our Living Product journey to create better, more sustainable products for the world around us.”

As part of Nutopia’s Petal Certification and to leave a handprint rather than a footprint, Mohawk Group engaged in a special conservation strategy to offset the water used in the carpet plank collection’s production. Mohawk Group has partnered with Hampton University in Virginia to install 152 low-flow showerheads, resulting in an annual water savings of approximately four-million gallons.

Created to transition across the floor or create defined areas in the built environment, Nutopia’s four 12” x 36” plank styles can be used together as a cohesive system, or separately depending on the desired configuration, end use and budget. Layouts can be subtle, or vivid and dramatic, just like the dynamics of city life.

The collection features Mohawk Group’s new innovative yarn system, Heathered Hues. This sustainable fiber’s natural texture and blending provides a variegated wool-like appearance. The yarn is dematerialized for a low environmental impact and no water is used in its production. Nutopia planks come standard on Mohawk Group’s Red List-free EcoFlex NXT carpet tile backing.