Michael Picco joins Natural Stone Institute executive committee

Oberlin, Ohio—Natural Stone Institute has selected Michael Picco, president and founder of PICCO Engineering, to join the association’s executive committee as assistant secretary.

“I am honored to have been selected to the Natural Stone Institute executive committee,” Picco said. “Having worked in the industry for over 30 years, I hope to use my experience and work closely with my peers to help facilitate the continued use of natural stone and growth of the market.”

David Carnevale, president of Carnevale & Lohr and 2018 Natural Stone Institute president, looks forward to the experience Picco will bring to this leadership position. “Coming from the technical side of the natural stone industry, Michael will broaden the diversity and perspective of the executive committee, which has historically been mostly comprised of quarriers and contractors,” Carnevale said. “He is the perfect candidate to keep the institute focused on being the leader in technical research and education for natural stone.”

Nominations are currently being accepted for two seats on the Natural Stone Institute board of directors. Nominations are for Zone 5 (South Central: Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas) and Zone 7 (Pacific: Alaska, California, Hawaii, Oregon and Washington). These nominations are due Friday, Aug. 31. To learn more, visit: naturalstoneinstitute.org/boardelections.