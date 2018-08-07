Mannington builds new rubber flooring facility

Salem, N.J.—Mannington Mills is building a new facility in Calhoun, Ga., to produce its Mannington and Burke brands of rubber flooring.

Currently, the company’s San Jose, California-based facility manufactures these products, but due to the continued growth of the rubber business, the company has become “constrained in the current manufacturing footprint there,” according to Bob Pitman, president of Burke Industries, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mannington Mills. “The new Calhoun plant will allow us to effectively serve our customers and support anticipated growth in the business. Our custom process and environmental products divisions will remain in San Jose,” he said.

According to Russell Grizzle, president and CEO, Mannington, this $42-million investment on 78 acres located near the Mannington Commercial facility in Calhoun is “another installment in Mannington’s ongoing long-term growth in Calhoun.”

Over the next several years, Mannington plans to add about 200 jobs at the facility, which will be in full operation in January 2019.