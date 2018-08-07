Laticrete hires new product manager for resinous coatings

Bethany, Conn.—Laticrete has named Benjamin Lampi product manager of the company’s resinous coatings business sector. In his role, Lampi will lead efforts to aggressively expand the product line’s portfolio, helping to deliver share gain and introduce new and beneficial products to key vertical markets.

“Ben comes to Laticretewith prior experience working as a product manager, where he led market intelligence and new product development initiatives,” said Spencer Maheu, Laticrete director of product management, North America. “His technical background and education, coupled with his passion for product management and proven ability to lead cross-functional teams, positions him well to deliver results in this new role.”

Lampi earned his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pa., and is certified by the Project Management Institute (PMI) as a project management professional (PMP), the internationally recognized gold standard for project managers.