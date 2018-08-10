Installation: Adhesives aim to ease the task at hand

August 6/13, 2018: Volume 34, Issue 4

By Ken Ryan

The installation crisis—a shortage of installers and a lack of skilled workers—has created a backlog of business for many flooring dealers who worry that projects will not be completed satisfactorily or on a timely basis.

In today’s environment, products that can ease the burden for installers and save time and money for dealers are golden. Fortunately, many of today’s new adhesives add value to the installation process through quicker bonding techniques that ultimately make the job more cost efficient.

Following is a rundown of some of the latest adhesive offerings.

Ardex/Henry

The new Henry 647 PlumPro was engineered for today’s demanding world of fast-track installations and remodels. The fast-track, roll-apply vinyl adhesive is moisture resistant up to 95% RH and pressure sensitive in just minutes. Approved for use on all substrates, Henry 647 can be used with commercial and residential installation of LVT and LVP as well as fiberglass-encapsulated sheet vinyl. Using Henry 647, installers can install flooring minutes after application; flooring can be immediately opened to traffic and property owners can access the space as soon as installers clean up their tools. The product’s unique, purple color is easy to see and allows the installer to achieve even coverage during application.

DriTac

DriTac recently unveiled a solution-based, multi-tier adhesive and underlayment system for wood and resilient flooring installations. Called Total Sound Reduction System (SRS), this dual-force, silent-fuse technology consists of both sound and moisture reduction systems. The company said these types of system-based installation solutions offer proven technology and value with increased profits for distributors and retailers.

DriTac’s double-stick method consists of two layers of adhesive above and below a layer of underlayment. “When done properly and adhering to manufacturers’ specifications, this type of comprehensive application can often times offer the highest degree of overall value associated with sound control and moisture resistance,” said David Jackson, field technical services manager, DriTac Flooring Products.

Gerflor

The Gerflor Dry-Tex System is a one-step, full-spread adhesive solution with a moisture-mitigation system integrated into the backing of the flooring. Available on Gerflor’s resilient sports flooring, Taraflex, and new heterogeneous resilient sheet flooring Premium designs, the system comprises DTx, a textile backing that allows a proper bonding of the adhesive onto the flooring; and Gerpur, a proprietary, moisture-cured adhesive using breakthrough technology that reacts to humidity.

This one-step system resists up to 100% RH/25 lbs. and helps save time and money for installers by preventing delays and unexpected costs due to high moisture within concrete slabs. With Gerflor Dry-Tex System, there is no risk of shifting or curling floors under heavy rolling loads. Plus, no water trapping means reduced risk of mold growth.

Laticrete

Laticrete recently introduced Prime-N-Bond, a versatile primer designed to enhance the performance and mechanical bond of mortars to a variety of smooth or low-absorptive substrates to which adhesion may be difficult. Prime-N-Bond is low VOC and does not emit a strong odor, making it ideal for use in interior or occupied areas.

Prime-N-Bond is designed to allow for a faster preparation which can save contractors time and money on the job site, according to Jonathan Scott, senior product manager. “This product is a perfect example of how advanced building material technology has helped to drive the construction industry forward while helping installers do their jobs more effectively.”

Schönox

Schönox’s newest addition in adhesives is HPS 1100—a clear, thin-spread acrylic adhesive that offers benefits of the company’s most popular adhesives. Much like HPS 92, HPS 1100 does not require any sort of priming. HPS 1100 can also be roller applied, similar to Roll and Go, thus providing an easier application for the installer.

Because HPS 1100 can be roller applied without priming, the application is much more efficient. This process reduces time and costs by eliminating the priming step while extending the adhesive product to its fullest range. This labor-saving rolling technique requires a 100-lb roller in both directions—North-South and East-West for best results.

Sika

SikaBond-T100 is a new, low-VOC, all-in-one wood floor adhesive from Sika that doesn’t require moisture testing, can be used to glue down engineered and solid wood flooring and easily cleans off prefinished floors before and after use. SikaBond-T100 allows installers to save time on a job since moisture testing is not required. What’s more, the product is easy to clean and the low-VOC formula helps achieve a healthier environment.

Uzin

Uzin KE 2000 S is a premium, universal adhesive designed for the installation of various floor coverings on porous and nonporous substrates. It features high shear strength, resistance to plasticizers and is quick drying for fast installations. Uzin KE 2000 S is also low odor and easy to trowel, making it ideal for commercial and residential use.

KE 2000 S is a LEED v4-contributing product with low-emitting materials. Furthermore, its high coverage area equates to low cost per square foot, which saves money.