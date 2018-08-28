Informa Group’s Remodeling Show set for fall

August 20/27, 2018: Volume 34, Issue 5

Dallas—Informa Group, co-organizers of TISE and other major home improvement-focused events, is gearing up for the annual Remodeling Show, slated to take place Oct. 9–11 at the Baltimore Convention Center. The event, which will co-locate with the DeckExpo show, offers flooring professionals a chance to broaden their customer base.

According to Carol Wilkins, senior conference manager of the Remodeling Show & DeckExpo, the event encourages cross collaboration by different segments of the remodeling sector. “The show offers flooring professionals a chance to expand and meet with remodelers, to engage and find new referrals in a regional market,” she said. “Most remodelers sub-contract projects to flooring installers, and people like doing business with people they like. We encourage attendees to think outside the proverbial box and differentiate themselves from their competitors.”

The 2018 Remodeling Show conference program brings together subject matter experts and fellow industry professionals to offer dynamic sessions designed to help attendees improve their business acumen. Whether you are new to the business or are more experienced, attendees are invited to take advantage of advanced sessions and lend their voices to discussions for the shared goal of improving and growing.

Lisbeth Calandrino, FCNews columnist and session speaker for the event, encourages broader industry participation. “These are partnerships with trades and services that firms may already know,” she said. “The Remodeling Show & DeckExpo is filled with builders, general contractors and remodelers who are in a position to specify suppliers’ products for their customers.”

There are other benefits of attending, show organizers say. By participating in the sessions, attendees can earn continuing education credits toward professional licenses. Certificates of completion are also available upon request for attendees to boost their credentials. What’s more, all sessions are instructor-led with experienced industry professionals and subject matter experts from varied backgrounds. These include advertising, digital marketing, social media, economic forecasting, financial/legal matters, professional branding, recruiting and more.

“Attending trade shows such as the Remodeling Show can bring in additional business for flooring companies,” Wilkins said. “For business owners, trade shows are an exceptional opportunity to expand their network and meet with other business owners to discuss ways to establish a cross-sector collaboration.”

Beyond the educational conference, the Remodeling Show also features scores of exhibitors displaying the latest in remodeling materials and equipment. Special social events and activities are also on tap.

For a full listing of activities, visit remodelingdeck.com and use promo code “CNF1” to get your free expo pass or 10% off the conference session.