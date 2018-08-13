Industry veteran Whipple joins Novalis

Toronto—Novalis Innovative Flooring has named Jeremy Whipple as vice president of commercial business development of its North American operations.

“We are extremely fortunate to find someone with Jeremy’s qualifications and industry knowledge to take our AVA brand, along with our other commercial brands, to the next level,” said John Wu, president and CEO for Novalis Innovative Flooring. “He understands the LVT category and that expertise will be a real asset to our customers as we continue to grow our business.”

Whipple was most recently with Spartan Surfaces, where he held the positions of COO and CMO. Prior to Spartan Surfaces, he held the marketing manager position at Roppe Corporation, where he managed four brands of resilient flooring and became very familiar with the North American commercial flooring market.

“I am very excited for the opportunity to join a company like Novalis that is known for innovative products and forward-thinking designs,” said Whipple. “It is an honor to be able to join the Novalis family.”