I4F names Kees Verhaaren as CFO

Willemstad, Curaçao—I4F has appointed Kees Verhaaren as chief financial officer, with immediate effect.

As I4F’s CFO, Verhaaren will oversee the financial management of I4F’s licensing business, companies and partnerships. He also will become a primary member of the company’s Operational Excellence team, assuring the continuous quality of I4F’s processes and procedures.

Verhaaren joins I4F from Unilin, where he spent a total of 11 years. For the last eight years, Verhaaren held the role of finance director for Flooring Industries Limited, Unilin’s IP company located in Luxembourg. In this position, he managed all administrative and finance related matters for Unilin’s IP business. He was also responsible for finance and a board member for Mohawk Group’s entities in Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Verhaaren played a key role in supporting Mohawk’s expansion and M&A activities.

“Kees is another extremely valuable addition to our fast-expanding team,” said John Rietveldt, CEO, I4F. “His extensive financial and international knowledge of the global flooring IP industry brings immediate depth and experience to our licensing operations. He will support us with I4F’s administrative and financial infrastructure to organize our rapidly growing portfolio in licenses and volumes.”