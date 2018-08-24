Emser Tile’s Xtra series inspires outdoor living

Los Angeles—Emser Tile introduces Xtra, the company's new approach to outdoor surfacing in 2-cm glazed porcelain pavers. The collection combines the sought-after resilient and accessible qualities of modern residential and commercial living spaces with realistic designs achieved through high-definition printing.

Xtra replicates tiberwood, concrete, travertine and basalt marble looks in an array of tones exuding rustic elegance as well as a matte finish to enhance its foundational essence. Ideal for accent floors and walls, concrete and stone looks take shape in large format 24 x 24-inch tiles, and wood looks are available in 12 x 47-inch planks.

“Outdoor surfaces call for durability without sacrificing design,” said Barbara Haaksma, Emser Tile vice president of marketing. “Xtra withstands the challenges of outdoor environments while instilling an innate sense of beauty through simplistic aesthetic.”

With the ability to transition tiles across multiple surfaces, the collection can be installed atop a pedestal system or above gravel, sand or a traditional mortar bed. Additionally, Xtra pavers are easy to maintain and can be carried from indoor to outdoor environments.

