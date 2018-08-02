DriTac introduces concrete moisture control system

Clifton, N.J.—DriTac Flooring Products has launched a new and improved “green” concrete moisture control system—the New & Improved MCS 7000. This system dramatically reduces the rate of harmful moisture vapor emissions up to 100% relative humidity (RH) and 25 lbs. down to levels accepted by most flooring manufacturers prior to the installation of wood, resilient, carpet tile and all floating floors.

Manufactured in the USA, DriTac New & Improved MCS 7000 consists of a two-component epoxy—Component A (1-gal) and Component B (.79 gal)—which are mixed to form a coating that is applied to the surface of the concrete subfloor. The system offers a superior perm rating and enhanced moisture warranty when used with approved DriTac flooring adhesives for residential and commercial applications.

This easy-to-mix-and-apply formula allows for same-day installations with a six-hour cure time. New & Improved MCS 7000 can be roller, squeegee or trowel applied with a coverage rate of 300-350 square feet/mixed unit. It is easy to clean when wet and colored green for easy identification. This user-friendly solution can also serve to isolate old cutback adhesive residue.

The premium-grade moisture control system has been certified by the Carpet and Rug Institute’s Green Label Plus Program for Indoor Air Quality. It touts DriTac’s “green” certification, designated for flooring installation solutions that contain zero VOC and zero solvents. New & Improved MCS 7000 also helps contribute to LEED credits, will not promote the growth of mold and has low odor.

