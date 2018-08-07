Daltile’s FlexFit reduces installation time, cost

Dallas—When Daltile introduced its Panoramic Porcelain Surfaces into the market last year, the new extra-large format porcelain products offered customers a chance to go big with slabs approximately 10’ x 5’ in size—ideal for floors, walls, countertops, shower walls, tub surrounds and exterior applications. Now, Daltile’s new FlexFit Size Solutions program offers customers additional flexibility using Panoramic’s innovative porcelain slab products through a pre-cut program that includes multiple sizing options, giving customers many new possibilities for their projects and enabling Daltile to further grow its business.

The FlexFit program offers the slabs pre-cut into seven smaller stocked sizes that reflect the most standard cut dimensions needed for both residential and commercial applications.

“A key advantage we offer is a very short lead time for both full-size slabs and our new standard sizes,” said Ben Redding, director countertop operations and sales, Dal-Tile. “Our FlexFit seven pre-cut smaller dimensions give our customers a superior thin porcelain product that they do not have to cut, saving retailers, contractors, and builders time and money.”

The pre-cut sizes are available in both 6 mm and 12 mm thicknesses. All Panoramic colors are stocked in extra-large slab, as well as in the new standard sizes, at key Daltile slab yards across the nation. Pre-cut sizes include: 63” x 63”, 31.50” x 126”, 31.50” x 63”, 31.50” x 31.50”, 21” x 21”, 15.75” x 63” and 15.75” x 31.50”.

As an additional component of FlexFit, the program also offers the option to order a custom cut to any size.