Daltile’s #DanceOnDaltile reflected in new Instagram highlight

Dallas—Daltile’s kicking off its social media platform, an area in which the company has experienced substantial user engagement, is now reflected in a new Instagram highlight.

The Instagram highlight features a collection of photos that social media users have organically taken and shared that show their feet standing on a newly installed Daltile floor. Shoes representing every style, and from all walks of life, are showcased on an equally impressive wide range of tile designs and colors from Daltile. This Instagram story highlight is found on the brand’s profile page and is entitled, #DanceOnDaltile.

“The most exciting thing about #DanceOnDaltile is that all of these photos are User Generated Content (UGC),” said Kylie Cammon, social media marketing manager, Dal-Tile Corporation. “In the world of digital brand marketing, the most coveted of all content is high-quality UGC. Our new #DanceOnDaltile Instagram story highlight is composed entirely of content where designers and homeowners have taken pictures of their feet standing on their newly installed Daltile flooring, totally unprompted by us. These organic postings lend so much credibility to the product for those viewing the photos on Instagram. UGC is also one of the ultimate compliments for a brand.”

To view #DanceOnDaltile, visit: instagram.com/daltile/. And for Daltile product information, visit: daltile.com.