Daltile offers instant leveling solution, Supercap

Dallas—Daltile is now selling the instant leveling process Supercap, by Laticrete, throughout its Texas-based Daltile Sales Service Centers to offer customers a true one-stop-shop for jobs needing a finished or leveled substrate before tile installation can begin.

"Laticrete is a valued preferred partner for us in terms of allied products, and it is a perfect match for them to have Daltile as their exclusive provider of Supercap throughout Texas," said Scott Maslowski, vice president of national sales centers, Dal-Tile Corporation. "Daltile is a total solutions provider to our customers and making Supercap available through us definitely supports that principle. Supercap is a real time-saving, cost-effective method to finish new concrete (or cap existing foundations). It's going to give Daltile's customers a real leg-up on their competition."

Supercap is a pourable, cement-based, premium, self-leveling underlayment used to finish interior concrete and level uneven floor surfaces for commercial projects. Laticrete's Supercap is pumped out of computer-controlled mobile blending units to deliver perfectly flat, dry floors. The trucks can pump tens of thousands of square feet of product per day, up to 50 stories above ground. Plus, Supercap is quick drying; it's walkable in two hours and tile installation can begin the next day.

Maslowski said the venture includes prominent Daltile product branding on Supercap's trucks working in Texas.

For additional Supercap information, visit: laticretesupercap.com. And for Daltile product information, visit: daltile.com.