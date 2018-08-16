Daltile offers easy tile demo solution, DemoFlex

Dallas—In its over 250 company-owned Sales Service Centers nationwide, Daltile is now selling Nue Tile DemoFlex underlayment to make removal of installed Daltile ceramic and porcelain tile fast, clean and easy.

“DemoFlex self describes as an underlayment that makes tile removal 10 times faster,” said Jay Samber, senior director of installation product sales, Dal-Tile. “Daltile is making this underlayment material available in all of our Sales Services Centers nationwide, because using it beneath installed tile turns a two-day demo job into a two-hour easy removal process. Bringing the availability of DemoFlex to our customers at the point of their tile purchase adds additional value to the high level of service and expertise that they already experience when using Daltile for their projects.”

DemoFlex underlayment has undergone extensive TCNA testing and received the Extra Heavy Traffic Classification via ASTM C627 Robinson tests, which means it is suitable for heavily trafficked areas such as shopping malls, airports or even where forklift or pickup truck traffic is present. DemoFlex has also exceeded TCNA High Performance Crack-Isolation in ANSI A118.12 and is highly cost competitive.

