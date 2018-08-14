Daltile names Retailers of the Year

Dallas—The Daltile Statements Program has recently named Steve Chesin of Carpets N More as its Statements Dealer of the Year. The brand also recognized Statements retailers Jeff Clayner and Jerry Litteral of Keystone Flooring for Outstanding Sales and Achievement. Statements retailer Patty Ziolkowski of Wolde Flooring was named the Rising Star. All three awards were given during the recently hosted Daltile Statements Program conference. This conference is held every other year.

“Statements is an exclusive Daltile program geared to the top dealers throughout the United States, so being recognized as a top retailer among this elite group is quite an achievement,” said Jeremy Sax, general manager of dealer sales, Dal-Tile Corporation.

For more information, visit: daltile.com.