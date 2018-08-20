Crossville named eco-leader by Green Builder Media

Crossville, Tenn.—Each year, Green Builder Media's editorial team recognizes pioneering companies that are confronting environmental challenges in innovative ways. These companies are often renowned for developing sustainable products and creating manufacturing processes that reduce the environmental footprint, improve people's lives and enhance profitability. As a 2018 Eco-Leader, Crossville joins an elite list of previous winners including such companies as Siemens, Toyota Motor Corporation, Panasonic, Owens Corning and LG Electronics.

“In our practices, processes and products, we're committed to improving the built environment and everyday experiences for employees, customers and partners,” said Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville's vice president of marketing.

From its progressive manufacturing practices and sustainable products to a core commitment to improving the environment through innovation and unique partnerships, Crossville continues to be the industry leader in sustainability for the domestic tile industry.

For more information about Crossville's sustainability practices and partnerships, visit: crossvilleinc.com.