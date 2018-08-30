Crossville installed in specially adapted homes for wounded vets

Crossville, Tenn.—Crossville has contributed tile for three recently dedicated, specially adapted smart homes constructed by the Gary Sinise Foundation’s Restoring Independence Supporting Empowerment (R.I.S.E.) program.

“It’s exciting to know these deserving wounded warriors and their families are enjoying the comforts of brand new, specially adapted smart homes—and that our tile is a part of their everyday surroundings,” said Lindsey Waldrep, Crossville’s vice president of marketing. “The tile options specified for these three homes are not only beautiful but also practical for busy families with unique situations.”

U.S. Army Captain Nicholas Vogt

U.S. Army Captain Nicholas Vogt was deployed to Afghanistan in 2011, where he served as a platoon leader. While investigating a weapons cache, Vogt stepped on an improvised explosive device (IED). He suffered both leg amputations at his hips, severe brain injury and a seizure disorder.

Vogt and his wife, Lauren, were welcomed to their new smart home in Ohio on July 14. With more than 1,300 square feet of tile, the Vogts’ new home is not only stylish and modern but also features the superior performance and easy maintenance needed in high-traffic residential spaces. Other rooms in the house feature more of Crossville’s products, including its Virtue collection in the master bath floor and shower, Handwritten in Par Avion for the kitchen backsplash and the Vista Americana collection in Plateau for the laundry room and mudroom.

U.S. Marine Corps Corp. Joshua Brubaker

U.S. Marine Corps Corp. Joshua Brubaker was deployed to Afghanistan in the Musa Qala district, South Helmand Province. His team was sent on a mission where he stepped on an IED, which knocked him unconscious. He lost his left foot in the blast and his right foot was severely injured. Due to infections, both of his legs were eventually amputated.

Brubaker and his wife, Cara, moved into their specially adapted smart home in Bakersfield, Calif., on July 26. The kitchen backsplash prominently features Crossville’s Yin + Yang collection in Snow Flower. The master bath features a full walk-in shower utilizing Crossville’s Nest collection in Mindful Oak.

U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Hunter

U.S. Army Sgt. Eric Hunter’s first deployment was to Iraq in 2010 and then his second deployment in April 2012 was to Southern Helmand Province, Afghanistan. On May 31, 2012, the day before his one-year wedding anniversary, while patrolling with his unit, Hunter stepped on an IED. The bomb took his right leg and shattered his left, along with many other injuries. He spent four years at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and underwent 61 surgeries.

The Gary Sinise Foundation dedicated the Hunters’ specially adapted smart home near Atlanta, Ga., on Aug. 1. The Hunters’ home features more than 1,100 square feet of Crossville’s tile throughout the master bath, guest bath areas, kitchen and laundry room.