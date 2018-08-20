CCA Global Partners gives members access to Updater app

Manchester, N.H.—CCA Global Partners companies Carpet One Floor & Home and Flooring America will hold a new program for their retailers that will make a significant impact on their businesses by helping them access contact information of households that are moving up to six weeks prior to their move. With new homeowners spending over $150 billion each year, this segment is highly valuable to CCA's retailers. Homeowners spend more in six months than the average customer spends in three years and flooring is one of the most common new homeowner purchases.

Through a partnership with Updater, a technology company that builds powerful tools to help people move, CCA Global Partners is able to promote their businesses to users of the Updater application through special offers. CCA's members have exclusive access to promote in the flooring category on the Updater platform. Currently, Updater reaches three million new movers in the United States. The platform helps movers manage the complicated process of moving, including assisting with change of address, booking a moving company and updating accounts with the new address. The app also displays local businesses near the mover's new home.

“This is, perhaps, the biggest game-changing program we've rolled out since we launched our insurance program,” said Howard Brodsky, co-CEO of CCA Global Partners. “We're constantly looking for ways that we can give our independent retailers a leg up over the competition. This is certainly a program that will help our members capture more of these valuable pre-mover customers.”

Additionally, the exclusive relationship will help CCA nurture relationships with new movers through email and direct mail marketing. The Mover Program will roll out this fall for Carpet One Floor & Home and Flooring America members.