Carpet One Floor & Home makes a difference

Manchester, N.H.—Carpet One Floor & Home participated in a recent home makeover for Laurel, an inspiring woman born with no arms. Laurel was featured on an episode of Emmy Award-winning daytime talk show The Doctors, which aired on Oct. 19. Her highlight video shared how she has overcome many of life's obstacles and remained positive.

"You don't know what you're able to do until you try it," said Laurel during an exclusive interview with The Doctors’ hosts.

Laurel is a single mom and student. She has learned how to do practically everything with her feet. She types, writes, cooks, cleans and even drives a car. She takes care of her children and maintains her household without assistance.

When asked by the hosts if there was anything she couldn't do, she shared that there are some things that are extremely challenging, such as vacuuming. Carpet One Floor & Home was able to help with eliminating this challenge.

The flooring retailer replaced all of Laurels' floors with luxury vinyl tile (LVT) flooring. Also referred to as luxury vinyl plank (LVP), LVT is a type of vinyl flooring that looks like tile or hardwood. It is durable and easy to clean. Laurel will have a much easier time maintaining her floors with her feet.

The flooring was donated by Carpet One Floor & Home and installed by independently owned Wall to Wall Carpet One Floor & Home. The donated floors also included Carpet One Floor & Home's exclusive Healthier Living installation. This installation system delivers antimicrobial protection for flooring while minimizing dust, and inhibiting allergens, mold growth and odors.

“It's been a very eye-opening experience,” said Chad Johnson, Wall to Wall Carpet One Floor & Home, Eau Claire, Wis. “No one deserves it more than Laurel.”