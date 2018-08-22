Cali Bamboo makes Inc. 5000 list for 10th consecutive year

San Diego—Cali Bamboo has ranked 2,370 on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies list for 2018. This marks the company’s 10th straight year of making the list. Cali Bamboo saw 2017 sales revenue grow to $101.1 million—an increase of 21.8% over 2016, and 183% for the past three years.

Each year, Inc. recognizes the fastest growing private companies in America based on revenue over a three-year time frame. Inclusion on the list more than once, let alone 10 times in a row, is no easy feat. Of the tens of thousands of companies that apply, only a fraction have made the list more than once, and only half a percent have remained there 10 times.

"This amazing accomplishment goes out to our team," said Doug Jackson, president and CEO. "We’re looking at 10 years of soaring revenue, but behind those numbers are the folks who every day push for world-class products, a superior customer experience and a company that truly values its people. That's our not-so-secret formula, and it's going to keep us on this list another 10 years."

Summer 2018 also saw Cali Bamboo notch its ninth year on the San Diego Business Journal’s annual Top 100 Fastest Growing Private Companies list, another elite grouping in which the company ranked #49.

"I am so incredibly proud of Cali for joining the elite Inc. 5000 10x club, while also crossing another milestone—the $100M+ club," said Jeff Goldberg, Cali Bamboo founder and former CEO. "The success of the company has exceeded my expectations when Tanner [Haigwood] and I started Cali Bamboo from the back of a van in 2004. I'm most proud of our mission of environmental sustainability, which remains at the core of the company, and the foundation of a great culture, which helps perpetuate our success."