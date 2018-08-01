Cali Bamboo hires Tidmore as business development director

San Diego—Cali Bamboo has named industry veteran Tom Tidmore its new director of business development. Tidmore is known for spearheading new trade partnerships, sales management and sales operations, as well as repositioning within multiple building materials and home improvement companies including Shaw Industries, Interior Specialists, and Pirch Kitchen and Bath. He brings over 30 years of industry experience with a focus on manufacturing, distribution, and dealer and commercial flooring.

“Tom has a solid track record of taking companies to the next level,” said Doug Jackson, president and CEO, Cali Bamboo. “He also has a knack for reinforcing these organizations when they’re poised for a new boom in growth, just as we’re seeing at Cali. We’re excited to be on the precipice of that wider playing field, and with leaders like Tom joining the team we’re more ready than ever.”

Cali has long supplied its building products like solid and engineered flooring, luxury vinyl plank and composite decking across a disruptive omnichannel platform, and it already operates a residential direct-to-consumer channel, dealer channel, big box channel and a trade channel.

It’s the latter that Tidmore eyes with particular interest.

“It’s this professional channel that we’re expanding,” he said. “You can see in our 81 Net Promoter Score that we have incredible brand loyalty with the consumer. We’re applying that commitment to a world-class experience to our trade partners by developing new ways to support their needs."

That business development acumen will now be directed at accelerating Cali’s already aggressive growth, right on the heels of the company’s 10 year on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list.

“This is the right time for Tom to come aboard,” Jackson said. “It’s the right time for Cali, and the right time for our partners—both current and future ones. Our omnichannel reach is getting stronger, broader and smarter. And we’re just getting started.”