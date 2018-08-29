Cali Bamboo continues expansion of leadership with Fish

San Diego—Cali Bamboo has named industry veteran Bob Fish its new director of national sales. He brings to the Cali team a wealth of industry experience in both the U.S. and Canada, and decades of close relationships with top flooring retailers.

Fish spent the last 30-plus years at Shaw Industries, and most recently served as Anderson Tuftex regional vice president. His contributions to the company resulted in consistent sales growth and a stream of accolades, including Tuftex National Regional Vice President of the Year in 2017.

"I've had some hall of famers over the years, and Bob is the best manager for driving business that ever called on me in my 30-plus years in the industry," said Rich Mandel, president of Sterling Carpet and Flooring, Anaheim, Calif. "I'm excited for him [that he was given this] opportunity at Cali. I think the position he's been given allows him to use his creativity more fully."

The rest of the sales team, steering the omnichannel company's various vehicles, includes: Mike Belprez, national sales manager; Tom Tidmore, director of business development; Samantha Savitch, national sales director for Lowe's; and Chris Veety, online sales director, leading residential sales.

The new moves follow a highly successful year, which saw Cali hit over $100 million in revenue (21.8% growth), and the 10th straight year on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies list.

"This company is known for our ability to work fast, smart and with more agility than this industry is really accustomed to," said Doug Jackson, president and CEO of Cali Bamboo. "We've already proven ourselves to some amazing channel partners, and this renewed focus on strengthening the Cali leadership team means we're even better positioned to service these relationships."

The leadership shift has not gone unnoticed by the flooring industry at large.

"What we're seeing with the leadership of Doug Jackson and the assembly of this dream team of flooring industry professionals is a real opportunity to make a difference and change the paradigm in our industry," said Scott Humphrey, CEO of the Wood Floor Covering Association. "They are creating for themselves a unique environment to utilize their creativity and entrepreneurial skills. I am excited to see what comes from the conversations and actions brought about by the team of Jackson, Tidmore, Belprez, Fish and other executives."