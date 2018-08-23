Cain & Bultman name corporate secretary/treasurer and CFO

Jacksonville, Fla.—Cain & Bultman’s board of directors has promoted Karen Jones to the positions of corporate secretary/treasurer and chief financial officer, effective September 1. Jones joined the company in 2016 and previously held the position of controller.

“Karen gained an in-depth understanding of our company and our accounting systems right out of the gate after joining Cain & Bultman,” stated Kirk Sandifer, COO and chairman. “Her abilities to oversee the company’s day-to-day financial position, combined with her extensive knowledge of financial principles and business management, has brought added value to our company. The board of directors and company management believe she is uniquely qualified to excel in these new and expanded roles to help guide Cain & Bultman’s future financial planning and growth strategies.”

Prior to joining Cain & Bultman, Jones worked for over 18 years as an auditor in public accounting in both Virginia and Florida, most recently working with Pivot CPAs. Jones is a licensed CPA in the state of Florida and the commonwealth of Virginia and is a member of the AICPA.