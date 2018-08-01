ASCER to hold 17th Tile of Spain awards

Castellón, Spain—The Spanish Ceramic Tile Manufacturers’ Association (ASCER) will hold its 17thedition of the Tile of Spain Awards. The event is intended to promote the use of Spanish ceramic tiles in architecture as well as interior design projects both in Spain and abroad.

The panel of judges is made up of internationally acclaimed professionals working in the architecture and design sectors. Chairing the panel is the Argentinean architect Jorge Silvetti, founder of Machado and Silvetti Associates, located in Buenos Aires and Boston, and former dean of architecture at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design (GSD). ASCER collaborates with the GSD through the Network of Ceramic Tile Studies departments.

Silvetti is joined on the panel by Elías Torres; Portuguese architect Ricardo Carvalho; Jordi Garcés, a partner at the Garcés-de Seta-Bonet studio and former winner of the Interior Design category; and Ramón Monfort from the Castellón College of Architects.

The awards include three categories: Architecture, Interior Design and the Final Degree project. The winners of the two main categories—Architecture and Interior Design—will each receive a cash prize of 17,000 euros. The panel of judges are also entitled to give special mentions in either category. The third category—the Final Degree project, which targets students of architecture—has a cash prize of 5,000 euros.

Individuals from both Spain and abroad are invited to submit to all three categories. Entries may be submitted until Wednesday, Oct. 24. For more information and/or to register, visit: tileofspainawards.com.