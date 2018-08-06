Armstrong Flooring initiates price increases

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring will introduce a three-to-five percent price increase on select commercial sheet, luxury vinyl tile, vinyl composition tile and select residential resilient products in the United States and Canada. The increase will apply to orders shipping on or after Oct. 1, 2018.

“Over the past several months, we have continued to experience increases across the majority of our input costs,” said Brent Flaharty, senior vice president of North America sales. “In spite of significant cross-functional efforts, we can no longer fully absorb these increases.”