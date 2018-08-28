ARDEX Americas launches new website

Aliquippa, Pa.—ARDEX Americas has launched its newly revamped website. Offering intuitive navigation to product information, the new website is also mobile-friendly, and features engaging images and consolidated video content.

The website features a clean design, improved functionality and enhanced content—all designed to better serve customers.

“We are excited to launch this new website and offer these enhanced capabilities to our customers,” said Ben Mack, director of marketing, ARDEX Americas. “We believe the mobile compatibility in particular will improve our visitors experience dramatically, allowing them to find the information and answers they need more quickly and easily, no matter what device they are using.”

Visit the website at: ardexamericas.com/.