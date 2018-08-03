Aquafil USA invests in more renewable energy

Cartersville, Ga.—Aquafil USA has completed the installation of 75% more solar panels on the roof of its Cartersville extrusion plant.

The 1 Aquafil Drive fiber extrusion plant was inaugurated in 2006, and its commitment to sustainability has been a driving force in all areas of operation. The first installation of solar panels was completed in 2012, and in 2017, Aquafil USA’s extrusion plant cut ties with fossil fuels to power the facility and has since relied solely on renewable sources of energy, mostly wind and solar. The addition of solar panels to this plant is more evidence of the company’s commitment to a circular economy.

The combination of the production of Econyl 100% regenerated nylon along with the green energy flow means Aquafil yarn manufactured in Cartersville scores an extremely low carbon footprint.