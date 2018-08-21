American Olean targets designers, architects at Metrocon

Dallas—American Olean (AO) recently exhibited at the 2018 Metrocon Expo and targeted the brand’s message specifically to the designers and architects in attendance. AO is especially relevant to these two groups, because the brand is continuously enriching its line with more fashion-forward, sophisticated designs. American Olean representatives were joined in the booth by architectural reps from distributor BPI and together the team interacted with more than 100 designers in the two days of the show.

“American Olean has products in the line that really catch the attention of designers,” said Williams Pontel, commercial sales manager for American Olean. “We have positioned American Olean to be a major player in high-fashion designs. Our new products are not only different from what was previously part of the AO line, but they are different from anything seen in the overall market. At the show, we highlighted products such as American Olean’s new Neospeck, Union, Visual Impressions and Timberbrook collections that represent much more fashion-forward, interesting looks than ever before. These new tiles also feature graphic effects, texture and interesting 3D elements.”

For more information on AO’s new products, visit: americanolean.com.