Altro Floors launches Altro Whiterock wall designs

Wilmington, Mass.—Altro Floors’ Altro Whiterock wall designs combine the durability, hygiene and resilience of Altro Whiterock with striking designs sure to enhance today's contemporary, commercial interiors. The attractive palette of wood, linen, concrete and metallic visuals ensure Altro's new decorative walling will shine in even the most inspirational front-of-house settings.

Altro Whiterock wall designs coordinate exceptionally well with the company's flooring, providing designers, specifiers and end users an extensive suite of creative options all under the Altro name. These expanded aesthetic options allow for a variety of new and exciting applications, ranging from fashionably modern settings to calming and natural sanctuaries with a selection of 11 smooth or subtlety textured surfaces.

Providing the same impact resistance as the company's existing Altro Whiterock material, Altro Whiterock wall designs transform interiors while retaining a high level of functionality. With resistance to cracking and splintering on impact, these panels prevent unsightly dirt and bacteria traps that can jeopardize the quality of a hygienic environment while maintaining a vibrant surface throughout their lifetime.

Altro Whiterock wall designs are 2.5mm thick PVCu panels available in 4' x 8' and 4' x 10' lengths.