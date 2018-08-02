2J Supply selects KCS for HVAC distribution

Cary, N.C.—2J Supply Company has selected Kerridge Commercial System's (KCS) K8 software as the replacement ERP system for its HVAC distribution business.

2J Supply approached the ERP evaluation process with caution since it has been running its distribution business on the same system for many years. The company formed a team of key associates from all areas of its business and completed a comprehensive search involving many demonstrations and in-depth evaluation. Not only did 2J find K8 to be a superior software, but the company believes it will benefit from real-time key business metrics, workflow improvement and improvements in all aspects of business.

“The KCS team really listened to our needs,” said Jason Trimbach, CEO, 2J Supply Company. “Their insights and dedication to our business were clear from the beginning. Plus, K8 is a better product, so it was easy to enter into this relationship with KCS.”

2J Supply found K8 to be extremely user-friendly and intuitive, making the implementation process easier for employees.

“Our team worked closely with 2J Supply to demonstrate that K8 was the right choice for them,” said Alan Cross, executive vice president, North America, KCS. “KCS is proud to be working with 2J Supply and looks forward to a long, productive partnership together.”