Market Maker Events launches Flooring Markets brand

Atlanta—Market Maker Events has launched a new portfolio of select regional markets for the floor covering industry. Titled Flooring Markets, these regional trade shows target the residential sector.

Flooring Markets (flooringmarkets.com) is a branded collection of three regional flooring trade shows. The Flooring Markets in Atlanta (Southeast Flooring Market), Dallas (Southwest Flooring Market) and Biloxi (Mississippi Coast Flooring Market) are strong, leading hubs for the residential floor covering industry. The expo floor features top flooring manufacturers and distributors showcasing their newest products, equipment, technology and techniques with hands-on demonstrations. Attendees consist of flooring retailers, interior designers, builders and architects.

Over the past decade, regional flooring events have become the preferred method of doing business in the flooring industry. Buyers are able to source new products and meet directly with suppliers without traveling or leaving their stores for long periods of time. Buyers appreciate the low cost and convenience that regional markets provide. Exhibitors value regional markets because they are able to gain exposure among strong buyer attendance with low exhibit costs, accomplish a high ROI and meet personally with customers.

Crescent Hardwood is a perfect example. “We are committed to excellence for our customers and a high level of visibility to our vendors and their products,” said Klaus Sichelschmidt, vice president of sales and marketing. “By participating in the Southwest Flooring Market in Dallas and the Mississippi Coast Flooring Market in Biloxi, we can offer our customers a full exposure of most of our product lines. The MC Flooring Market is probably the most significant and successful exhibition for our Gulf Coast and Arkansas customers. We are confident that Market Maker Events’ efforts to bring everybody together in one place will lead to a more professional and successful trade show for all participants.”

The Flooring Markets’ inaugural three-show collection will take place in early 2019; the Southeast and Southwest Flooring Markets will take place the first week of January. The Mississippi Coast Flooring Market follows in mid-February, allowing buyers and exhibitors to source new products and trends before other flooring events in the industry.

“We continue to hear from manufacturers and distributors that more regional shows are needed since these markets are supported by a strong collection of independent retailers,” said Lori Kisner, managing partner, Market Maker Events. She cited retailer feedback showing store owners prefer events held in January and early—time periods when it is more conducive to being away from their businesses.