Laticrete celebrates Spectralock anniversary with prize promotion

Bethany, Conn.—To celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the Spectralock Grout product line, Laticrete is launching a six-month prize promotion for its U.S. and Canadian customers (excluding Quebec).

Beginning this month, verified tile and stone installation contractors may enter to win monthly prize drawings, including an enclosed trailer filled with Laticrete products and an Apple prize pack. The grand prize, a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500, will be given to one lucky winner at The International Surface Event in January 2019.

“For 15 Years, Spectralock Grout has been the top contractor preferred epoxy grout in the world,” said Maria Oliveira, senior manager of marketing communications, Laticrete. “This promotion is a chance to thank our customers for their support and celebrate a truly exceptional product line.”