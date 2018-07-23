E.J. Welch names NovaFloor by Novalis as new distributor

Toronto—E.J. Welch Company has added NovaFloor by Novalis Innovative Flooring as a new distributor.

“We are very pleased to be represented by E.J. Welch throughout America’s heartland,” said Steve Ehrlich, vice president of sales and marketing for Novalis. “They are a leading floor covering distributor and it’s a great fit for our NovaFloor line. We are excited about the potential for both our companies.”

The distributorship offers flooring, installation supplies, tools and accessories to dealers and contractors throughout Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.

“Whenever you talk about LVT, the one brand that keeps coming up is Novalis,” said Michael Welch, president of E.J. Welch Company. “We like their quality and the range of LVT they have, from flexible to rigid core. This gives our dealers lots to work with in terms of LVT sales growth.”