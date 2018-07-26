DuChâteau promotes Don Bufalini to product innovation manager

San Diego—DuChâteau has named Don Bufalini its first product innovation manager. In his new position, Bufalini will play a critical role in helping the company bring new products to market. He will primarily be responsible for product design and development, quality control, researching product and industry developments, and monitoring trends.

Bufalini has 15 years of experience in the flooring industry. He joined DuChâteau in 2007 when it was just forming and has been promoted to several roles within the company during his career, including developing product samples, outside sales, strategic planning, marketing, account management and customer service. He most recently served as West Coast regional sales manager.

“Don was our very first hire, so he has been us with since the beginning,” said CEO and co-founder, Misael Tagle. “He understands DuChâteau’s mission better than anybody and his depth of knowledge about architectural finishes is truly unmatched. We wouldn’t be where we are today without Don’s efforts in a number of different capacities over the years, and we know he will do great things as our product innovation manager.”

In his new role, Bufalini will focus on product innovation at DuChâteau’s headquarters in San Diego. He reports to Lynn Fulks, chief marketing officer.

“Don will play a key role as we continue to grow and expand into new product categories,” Fulks said. “He has been actively involved in product development since he started with the company. His extensive experience in helping develop styles, patterns, and colors and vast knowledge of the industry make him ideally suited to lead this new product development and innovation program.”

Bufalini said he is embracing the opportunity to help keep DuChâteau at the forefront of product innovation and offering unique visuals and designs.

“I joined this company because I believed in the vision of co-founders Misael Tagle and Benjamin Buzali,” said Bufalini. “I look forward to developing new, beautiful products that will continue to set us apart and meet the needs of our growing customer base.”