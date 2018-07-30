NWFA’s Miller to present at IWF Symposium

St. Louis—Brett Miller, vice president of education and certification, National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA), will be presenting at the International Woodworking Fair (IWF) Wood Flooring Symposium on Tuesday, Aug. 21, in Atlanta.

During the first segment of his presentation, Miller will discuss common problems, causes and cures in the world of wood flooring. For the second segment of his presentation, Miller will look at some of the differences between wood flooring finishes in use today.

Miller’s final segment will focus on the many benefits of choosing wood in the flooring world. The presentation will end with an open discussion about ways the industry should promote wood products to the consumer.

For more information, visit: iwfatlanta.com.