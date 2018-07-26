CFI to hold 25th convention along with anniversary celebration

Forney, Texas—Certified Flooring Installer’s Association (CFI) will offer a “who’s who” stellar lineup of industry talent and business growth opportunities at its CFI Convention. The event will feature training seminars, hands-on workshops and presentations, and will be held from Aug. 15-17 at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort in Orlando, Fla.

This year’s show will open with a welcome reception on the evening of Aug. 15, where attendees will be able to mingle with CFI trainers and presenters as well as representatives from many influential companies in the trade such as Gundlach, Measure Square, HPS Schönox and more. Thursday, Aug. 16, includes a jam-packed schedule starting with Josh McGinnis, business coach and consultant of Unlock Your Biz, who will speak about “Why Most Business Plans Are Worthless.”

In addition to multiple other showcases, workshops and new product demos, visitors will be the first to hear the unveiling of the anticipated research on The Installation Crisis by the FCLC. Thursday night will wrap with the CFI event night, including Florida’s very own Dale “The Paint Man” Henry and Band.

The last day of the show, Aug. 17, will include general sessions and additional opportunities to interface and train with some of the most recognizable names and faces in the industry, including Joe Cea of Congoleum, Don Styka of Tarkett and Paul Pleshek of NAFCT. The show will wrap up with the closing dinner awards, a semi-formal event.

“Along with our 25th anniversary celebration, this year’s show is going to be unlike any other industry-wide,” said Robert Varden, vice president, CFI. “Our convention is recognized as the number one trusted source destination for the latest information on new products, tools, techniques and training for the flooring professional.”

To register to attend the tradeshow portion or for full access to the whole convention, visit: cficonvention.org. Additionally, a room block with discounted rates is locked in for a limited time at the Rosen Shingle Creek Resort.