Carpet One Floor & Home to hold convention ‘Xperience’

Montreal—Carpet One Floor & Home members will come together for their annual summer convention from at the Montreal Convention Center. This summer’s convention will be transformed into a whole new experience under the convention theme "C1 Xperience." C1X will offer an accelerated agenda with impactful key note speakers, focused networking and an all new C1XPO exhibit hall experience. Throughout C1X, Carpet One Floor & Home members will be focusing on the power of supporting core cooperative programs, the difference a strong commitment to customers can make and the keys to converting more leads to sales.

Members will learn how a renewed focus on core products and programs offered through Carpet One Floor & Home will help keep their businesses fueled for success. The new C1XPO floor layout will have a smaller overall footprint, but offers more space dedicated to showcasing all displays and products that members should be taking advantage of.

Through expert speakers and Carpet One Floor & Home executives, the convention will help members focus on their commitment to their business and their customers. They will see the power a strong commitment makes and leave with a renewed sense of ownership of the future of their business.

Carpet One Floor & Home is making significant strides in reaching customers through digital technology. In addition to revealing new website enhancements and digital programs, C1X speakers will help members learn how to convert more leads to sales and convert sales to more profitable sales.