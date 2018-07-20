Armstrong Flooring names 2017 Elite Retailers of the Year

Lancaster, Pa.—Armstrong Flooring has named three companies 2017 Elite Retailers of the Year. Dalton Wholesale Floors was awarded Gold; Airbase Carpet & Tile Mart received Silver; and Flooring America-Fairfax earned Bronze. Mercer Carpet One Floor & Home and Carpets Unlimited received honorable mentions. The award is based on a variety of factors, including sales, lead conversion rates, overall program support, showroom quality and website excellence.

“We are delighted to recognize and thank the best of the best for their continuing excellence as Armstrong Flooring Elite Retailers,” said Chris King, vice president of residential national accounts, residential distribution, Armstrong Flooring. "We are grateful to work alongside a great team of retailers who exemplify the values of Armstrong Flooring and help us to be seen as the world's best and most trusted flooring company.”

The 2017 Gold Elite Retailer of the Year, Dalton Wholesale Floors, has been a proud Elite Retailer since 2015. Barry McEntire and Todd Stephens started Dalton Wholesale Floors in 2004 with only a handful of employees. Through the hard work and dedication of employees, it has now grown to five retail locations with over 70 employees.

Silver winners AirBase Carpet and Tile Mart’s 12 superstore locations serve Delaware, Pennsylvania, Maryland, South Jersey and South Carolina. Carpet & Tile Mart is a third-generation, family-owned and operated business. They carry a wide variety of flooring options for the home, available to pick up in stores, shipped anywhere in the USA or installed next day by professional installers.

Bronze Elite Retailer of the Year, Flooring America-Fairfax, takes pride in its experience and staying power. Flooring America-Fairfax is locally owned and operated by the Menefee family. The flooring business began in 1979, and FA Design Build was launched in 2004 based on the vision of providing flooring clients with full-service remodeling from inspiration to installation. The showrooms feature a full range of flooring choices—from hardwood, luxury vinyl tile and plank, laminate and tile to carpet, area rugs and runners.

One of two distinguished Honorable Mentions is Carpets Unlimited, a family-owned and operated company established in 1969. Carpets Unlimited is dedicated to customer satisfaction and committed to bringing the highest quality products to its customers’ homes. Known as Owensboro’s premier flooring and furniture store, Carpets Unlimited was founded in 1969, and has grown in many ways over the last four decades.

Honorable Mention Mercer Floor & Home Carpet One is a local, full service floor covering store for excellent service and quality carpeting, hardwood, luxury vinyl tiles, ceramic tiles, custom area rugs and more. As a third-generation family business, Mercer has been servicing the Greater Baltimore region—especially Carroll and Howard Counties—since 1959.