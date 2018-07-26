American Olean launches new summer collections

Dallas—American Olean is further expanding its product assortment with the launch of three new lines this summer. Each collection offers consumers, architects and designers contemporary style—ideal for a variety of spaces.

“American Olean’s newest product additions remain true to the trusted brand heritage while featuring the latest styles and trends,” said Micah Hand, brand marketing manager for American Olean. “From a terrazzo-inspired aesthetic to a soft, linear marble design and a reclaimed barn wood plank visual, we’re introducing exciting tile collections that truly represent the brand’s take on today’s hottest trends.”

Neospeck—ColorBody porcelain floor and mosaic

Neospeck offers a terrazzo-inspired aesthetic with a monochromatic color scheme perfect for commercial settings. It transforms spaces into luxurious, modern splendor using large-format sizes with rectified edges. Five colors are available in unpolished and light polished finishes. Accentuate your design with a trapezoid mosaic in two complementary blends for an intriguing geometric effect.

Impresa—Glazed ceramic floor, wall and mosaic

With the look of Breccia marble, Impresa is destined to be a timeless selection. Detailed graphics reveal a soft, linear marble look that is modern in design and classic in style. A unique size offering with neutral colors makes this series adaptable to a wide range of color schemes and design opportunities.

Timberbrook—Glazed porcelain floor

Timberbrook by American Olean captivates with the appeal of reclaimed barn wood that’s been given new life in a durable porcelain tile. A naturally distressed wood look is captured perfectly with richly blended colors on a unique plank size. The result is rustic elegance for a modern farmhouse design.